Manveer Chauhan calls on CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: BJP’s state media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan, who has been reappointed on his post today, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On this occasion, while giving good wishes to the media incharge, the Chief Minister expressed hope and confidence that Chauhan would continue to work as a bridge between the general public and the government, by taking the welfare policies of the government to the common people. Chauhan said that he was grateful to the party for retaining him as state media in-charge and that he would try his best to fulfil the trust reposed in him.