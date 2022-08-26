Retired Pantnagar Varsity official arrested in UKSSSC paper leak case

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police continues its action in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) question paper leak case. Today, yet another arrest in this connection was made by the STF. The SFT today arrested Dinesh Chandra Joshi, a retired Assistant Establishment Officer of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar. Dinesh Chandra Joshi has been accused of taking Rs 80 lakh rupees for helping the candidates pass the examination held by UKSSSC. This is the 23rd arrest in the UKSSSC paper leak case. STF has arrested Retired AEO Dinesh Chandra Joshi. He was arrested from Kusumkheda in Haldwani after a long interrogation.

It is suspected that he had sold papers between the years 2006 and 2016 for Rs 80 lakh in collusion with Lucknow Printing Press, which is being accused of leakage of the question papers. According to STF, investigation revealed that arrested accused Dinesh Chandra Joshi was working in the examination cell of Pant Nagar University from the year 2006 to 2016. During this, he colluded in the paper leak conspiracy with the personnel of RIMS Printing Press of Lucknow, which had printed the question papers for various examinations conducted by the UKSSSC. The same printing press was also involved in printing jobs for Pantnagar University. It is being alleged that he had managed to get question papers leaked by the printing press before the examination through some intermediaries, and then the papers were sold to some candidates in and around Haldwani, for Rs 80 lakhs. According to STF SSP Ajay Singh, many people are still being questioned in the paper leak case, after which many important links are being added in this matter. More arrests are likely in the case in near future.