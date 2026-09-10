Dr Manisha Nigam conferred National Teachers’ Award 2026 by President Murmu

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar Garhwal, 7 Sep: Dr Manisha Nigam, Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, has been honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2026 for her outstanding contribution to the field of education.

The prestigious national honour was conferred upon Dr Manisha Nigam by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 5 September, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

A day prior to receiving the national honour, on 4 September, Dr Manisha Nigam had the opportunity to participate in a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. Out of a total of 21 awardees in the Higher Education category, only two teachers were selected for this special interaction, and Dr Manisha Nigam was among them.

During the interaction with the Prime Minister, discussions focused on Dr Manisha Nigam’s academic journey, teaching methodologies, research work and academic activities in the field of higher education. The Prime Minister took a keen interest in her teaching and research activities and enquired about her experiences and contributions to higher education.

Dr Manisha Nigam shared her teaching experiences, ongoing research work and various contributions to the field of higher education during the interaction.

Prof ShriPrakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, congratulated Dr Manisha Nigam on receiving the prestigious national honour and extended his best wishes to her. He said that Dr Manisha’s achievement is a matter of immense pride for the entire university. The honour reflects her dedication to teaching, commitment to research and valuable contribution to the field of higher education.

The entire Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University family extended its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr Manisha Nigam on this remarkable national achievement.