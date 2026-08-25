Dr Manisha Nigam of Garhwal University to receive National Teacher Award 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 22 Aug: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University has announced that Dr Manisha Nigam of the university has been selected for the National Awards to Teachers of Higher Education Institutes & Polytechnics – 2026, conferred by the Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education.

According to a letter issued by the Ministry of Education on 21 August 2026, as many as 21 teachers from across the country have been selected for this prestigious national honour. The selected teachers include teachers from various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), central universities, and other higher educational institutions. The selection of Dr Manisha Nigam of Garhwal University for such a prestigious national award is a significant achievement for the university.

This national award, presented by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to teachers of higher educational institutions, recognises outstanding contributions to the field of higher education. The selection of Dr Manisha Nigam marks a significant milestone in the academic achievements of Garhwal University. The awards ceremony will be held on 5 September 2026, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Each award will consist of a citation, a prize money of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Shriprakash Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr Manisha Nigam on this achievement. He stated that the selection of a university teacher for this prestigious national-level honour is a matter of pride for the entire university family. Registrar Prof YP Raiwani, while congratulating her, said that the selection of Dr. Manisha Nigam for the National Teachers’ Award 2026 is a matter of immense pride for Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University. This achievement underscores the university’s excellent academic tradition, the commitment of its faculty, and their significant contributions to the field of higher education.

University Dean, Student Welfare, Prof OP Gusain, Director, Birla Campus, Prof Harbhajan Singh Chauhan, Dean, Appointment and Promotion, Prof MS Panwar, University Public Relations Officer Ashutosh Bahuguna along with various teachers and officials also congratulated Dr Nigam and wished him a bright academic future.