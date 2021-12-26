Dr Pankaj Arora receives Best Neuro Surgeon Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Dec: Senior Neuro Surgeon of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Dr Pankaj Arora has been honoured for his outstanding contribution in the Neuro Surgery discipline.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat presented Dr Pankaj Arora the Best Neuro Surgeon Award. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pankaj Arora expressed gratitude to Mahant Devendra Das, management, colleagues, nursing and support staff of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.

The Human Rights Achievement Award-2021 programme was held at a local hotel on Wednesday by Human Rights Journalists’ Association. Eminent personalities from the disciplines of Social Service, Medical, Health, Medical Education, Culture, etc., were present at the programme.

Dr Pankaj Arora has conducted more than fifteen thousand neurosurgeries till now. Dr Pankaj Arora has become very popular with patients and their relatives because of his warm approach. Mahant Devendra Das, doctors and staff of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hopsital have congratulated Dr Pankaj Arora on being thus honoured.