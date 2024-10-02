Dr Sunita Vidyarthi awarded Gold Medal & PhD by Maryland State Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Sunita Baurai Vidyarthi has been awarded a Gold Medal and PhD degree by Maryland State University. The PhD and the Gold Medal were awarded to her at a function held at the Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. Dr Vidyarthi is an Electrical Engineer, who has served as Head of the Electrical Engineering Department at the only affiliated Women’s Engineering College of Uttarakhand Technical University. She has been awarded her doctorate in ‘Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy System’. Presently, she is also a state spokesperson of the BJP in Uttarakhand.

Dr Vidyarthi has over 15 years of teaching experience in engineering institutions. At the Uttarakhand Technical University, she has held significant positions such as Head Examiner, Subject Matter Expert, on the Flying Squad, as Sports Coordinator, on the Discipline Committee, and with Social Welfare Scholarship Committee of the University.

She has also published national and international level research papers in the fields of solar energy projects, solar energy conservation, water conservation, water management, hybrid energy and renewable energy. She has also served as the NPTEL Brand Ambassador for Uttarakhand, as a Spoken Tutorial Coordinator, and also as a Nodal Officer for Solar Energy Projects at IIT Kanpur. Currently, she is working as the Regional Representative for North India in the STEM Lab at IISc Bangalore.

Presently, Dr Vidyarthi is the state spokesperson for the BJP and is considered to be articulate and assertive.