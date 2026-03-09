Drishti Eye Institute holds Glaucoma Awareness Walkathon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Mar: Drishti Eye Institute organised a Glaucoma Awareness Walkathon in Dehradun this morning to raise awareness about glaucoma (Kala Motia), one of the leading causes of blindness.

The event was flagged off by the Chief Guest, District Magistrate Savin Bansal, who highlighted the importance of early screening and public awareness in preventing this “silent thief of sight”.

Dr Gaurav Luthra, Director of Drishti Eye Institute, mentioned that Glaucoma is often referred to as a “silent disease” as it develops without noticeable symptoms until significant vision damage has already occurred. The walkathon therefore served not only as a community activity but also as an important awareness campaign to educate people about the risks, symptoms, and treatment options associated with glaucoma. The initiative is part of Drishti Foundation’s efforts during Glaucoma Awareness Week (8–14 March 2026).

“Early detection and timely treatment can prevent severe vision loss and help maintain quality of life,” said Dr Saurabh Luthra, Head of Retina Services at Drishti Eye Institute.

Dr Rita Dhawan, President of the Dehradun Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society (GODS), Vikas Dewan, President of SJA Alumni Association, and Hemant Kochar, President of Rotary Club, were present as the Special Guests.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from several local organisations, demonstrating strong community support. Supporting organisations included Rotary E-Club Doon 3080 represented by Mohit Goel; SJA Alumni Association represented by Parveen Chandok and Ambuj Oberoi; and The Art of Living represented by Nitin Jain. Members from the Indian Medical Association, including Dr Radhika Raturi, Dr Arundeep, and Dr Mahesh Aggarwal, and members from the Dehradun Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society (GODS), including Dr Maheshwari, were also present.

Participants walked through the streets of Dehradun wearing awareness T-shirts and carrying banners highlighting the importance of regular eye check-ups, especially for individuals above the age of 40, those with a family history of glaucoma, or people with risk factors such as myopia, eye injury, diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders.

Drishti Eye Institute, under the leadership of Dr Savita Luthra, is known for its comprehensive eye care programmes. The institute’s team of specialists also includes Dr Shivam Gupta, Dr Amardeep Kaur, Dr SS Guglani, and Dr Vaibhav Bhatt, who actively contribute to providing advanced eye care services.

The walkathon was led by Mukesh Mingwal and Karuna Dhamir, who headed the organising team and coordinated the event along with the Drishti team and volunteers.

Throughout Glaucoma Awareness Week (8–14 March), Drishti Eye Institute will continue to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about glaucoma and the importance of early detection. Through these initiatives, the institute aims to encourage people to undergo regular eye examinations and take proactive steps toward protecting their vision and preventing avoidable blindness.