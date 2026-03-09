“Abhivyakti – An Evening of Dialogue and Discovery” celebrates Women’s Achievements

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Mar: An engaging and thought provoking Women’s Day gathering, titled “Abhivyakti – An Evening of Dialogue and Discovery”, was held at The Qila, Address One, Malsi, on Saturday, bringing together some of the city’s most respected and accomplished women personalities. The event created a warm and reflective space for conversation, connection, and shared perspectives.

The afternoon opened with an address by Rashmi Bardhan, the Chief Guest, who set the tone for an enriching dialogue centered on the evolving role of women in society. Bardhan spoke about the importance of creating platforms where women can share experiences, inspire one another, and collectively shape conversations about leadership, resilience, and empowerment.

The programme featured thoughtful panel discussions moderated by Dr Prachi Chandra, exploring themes such as “Redefining Success: Who Defines It for Women?” and “Power with Compassion: Can Women Lead without Becoming ‘Hard’?”.

Participants including Sarita Arya, Zareen Baath, Ella Garg, Rajat Shakti, Vibha Kapoor, Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Harika R Rajesh, and Richa Bansal shared their insights, reflecting on professional journeys, leadership challenges, and the balance between strength and empathy.

One of the most memorable aspects of the evening was the open floor discussion, during which members of the audience shared their reflections and personal experiences, turning the gathering into a truly interactive exchange of ideas. The audience comprised several eminent women from Dehradun’s social, cultural, and professional circles who added depth and perspective to the dialogue.

The evening concluded with a felicitation ceremony, group photograph, and an informal high tea that allowed guests to continue their conversations in a relaxed setting.