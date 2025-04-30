Drishti organises Eye Health Camp for elderly Leprosy Patients

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: In an effort to enhance community health, Drishti Eye Institute, in collaboration with the Dev Bhoomi Samiti Dehradun, recently organised a health initiative at the KKM Leprosy Colony in Nalapani. This eye checkup camp was designed specifically for elderly leprosy patients, a group often marginalised in terms of access to essential healthcare services. The event witnessed the participation of around 50 elderly individuals who received much-needed eye care, addressing an often-overlooked need within the community.

Under the skilled guidance of experts from Drishti Eye Institute, the camp provided comprehensive eye examinations. The elderly residents, many of whom may not have had access to any eye care for years, were screened for a variety of conditions that could lead to serious vision impairment.

Drishti Foundation’s commitment to community welfare is embedded in its core values, and this eye health camp is just one facet of its broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. With a focus on raising awareness about eye health, particularly among vulnerable groups, the foundation has actively organised other initiatives, including school eye screening camps and awareness campaigns on critical eye conditions such as glaucoma. These efforts target not only the elderly but also the younger population, fostering a culture of proactive eye care from a young age.

Drishti Eye Institute, alongside its partners, is not only addressing immediate healthcare needs but also promoting a sustained awareness of eye health in the community. With ongoing efforts like these, the path towards enhanced health equity becomes clearer, reminding us of all the importance of looking out for one another.