Bastar Band – Spic Macay performance held Aat Mount Fort Academy

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Under the banner of ‘Spic Macay’, the organisation which has taken over the task of bringing the vibrant legacy of the varied cultural heritage from various states of India to each and every town in the country, Mount Fort Academy exposed its student community to the state of Chhattisgarh. A team of thirteen tribal artists performed the ‘Bastar Band’ Music and Dance from the tribal area of Chhattisgarh. The tribal dance was accompanied by a synchronisation of various percussion instruments of the cultural and tribal area of Bastar.

It was a mesmerising session for the audience and the captivating ‘Bastar Band’ registered its presence in the hearts of one and all present in the hall.

The show once again drove home the fact that the legacy of the motherland needs to be carried forward by the artists such as those who performed today. The school expressed gratitude to the Director, Anup Ranjan Pandey, Vidya and her troupe of artists, who provided the students first-hand experience of the vibrant culture of the country.