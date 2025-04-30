Make sports a part of lifestyle: Minister Rekha Arya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Sports Minister Rekha Arya inaugurated the 15th National Taekwondo Championship in the Multipurpose Hall of the Parade Ground on Saturday. More than 300 players from different states of the country are participating in the competition organised by the Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Sports Minister Rekha Arya said, “We should all make sports a part of our lifestyle. If you make a sports card in your life, then the need for all health insurance cards like Health Card, Ayushman Card and Golden Card will be minimal.”

The Sports Minister said that by sports cards, she meant that, in one’s daily routine, one should start giving at least one hour to any one field game. President of the organisation and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that sports teach team spirit, so every youth should try to join some sport.

On this occasion, Taekwondo teams from different states also showed many surprising feats. Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and renowned Industrialist Dr S Farooq earlier released the games T-shirts.

Today on the closing day, Chief Guest Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, Dr S Farooq and SP Kochhar were the guests and distributed the prizes.

The welcome address was given by Javed Khan, while Hina Habib proposed the vote of thanks.