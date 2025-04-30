Canadian Minister Nina Tangri participates in Ganga Aarti 

By Radhika Nagrath

Rishikesh, 28 Apr: Indian-origin Canadian politician and Associate Minister of Small Businesses in the Ontario Government, Nina Tangri arrived at Parmarth Niketan with her husband, philanthropist Ashwani Tangri.

The minister met Swami Chidananda Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan. On this occasion, the Tangri couple expressed their deep faith and attachment to the Indian tradition by participating in the world-famous Ganga Aarti, holy Yajna and world peace prayer of Parmarth Niketan.

Swami Chidananda Saraswati presented the couple with a shawl and a Rudraksha sapling. He said, “it is highly commendable that the personalities of Indian origin are waving the flag of Indian culture and service to humanity on the world stage while preserving their original Indian values. He said that just as India has a culture of giving, with the same spirit, the Tangri family is doing wonderful works of service not only in Canada, guiding the small business groups but also sowing seeds of education and Ayurveda in India.

He further said that India is the land of knowledge and ‘sadhana’ (service). It has the power to connect the whole world with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ (Welfare and peace to all). When people of Indian origin light the lamp of their culture even in foreign countries, then the divine mantra of the world is one family is actually realised.

Earlier, Nina Tangri was a board member of Credit Valley Hospital, Canada, and has set an excellent example of service in the health sector by organising cancer screening camps in India. She has also been actively working on the solutions to youth unemployment and the problems of senior citizens through the platform.

Expressing concern over climate change, the Swami said that the need of the hour is that we celebrate our festivals, birthdays, wedding anniversaries and personal functions as Green Festivals so that our traditions become the carriers of environmental protection. He made the Tangri family take a pledge on Green Festivals along with the wide spectrum of people present at the Ganga Aarti so that they can become strong carriers of greenery and environmental awareness in both Canada and India.

Appreciating the global efforts being made by Swami Chiadanand Saraswati, Nina Tangri said, “Swami Ji is presenting Indian culture and values of life strongly not only in India but also in many countries of the world. He is doing the unique work of connecting the young generation with our Sanatan culture.”

Extending an invitation to the Swami for the forthcoming Janmashtami festival in Canada, the lady minister said that the Indian-origin citizens of Canada want to experience Indianness in the real sense in his vicinity. It is important for the younger generation to know that Indian culture is not just a ritual of worship, but a way of life, a divine culture of service, peace and goodwill. She described the divinity of Parmarth Niketan as one of the unforgettable moments of her life and said that everyone should experience this divinity at least once in life.