Film Fire Warriors’ song “Bhagiraths, Rise Again” released by Swami Raj Rajeshwarashram

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The song ‘Bhagirathon Punar Utho’ from the film “Fire Warriors”, inspired by the Sheetlakhet model of Uttarakhand and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released by Sharada Peethadheeswar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Raj Rajeshwrashram Maharaj. At the same event, the National Song-Drama Competition based on “Bhagiraths, Rise Again” was also officially launched.

The song “Bhagiraths, Rise Again” is from the film Fire Warriors, a Hindi feature film based on the struggle to save forests from fires. The film is scheduled for a Pan-India release in June. This is the world’s first film centred on forest fires and the efforts to save jungles from them.

The film features two songs. The title track “Nainital” has been sung by Kailash Kher, while “Bhagiraths, Rise Again” is sung by TR Biju Lal (IFS). “Bhagiraths, Rise Again” is the world’s first cinematic song that calls people to step forward and protect forests from fire.

To inspire and involve the youth of the nation, a national-level competition is also being organised. One team from each school and college will participate, preparing a song-drama based on this song. The top five performances will be honoured with the “Environment Warrior – Bhagirath Trophy” along with cash prizes at a national event.

The song-drama will feature narration by the world-renowned voice-over artist Harish Bhimani, famously remembered for his role as the voice of “Main Samay Hoon” (I am Time) in the legendary TV series Mahabharat.

The song “Bhagiraths, Rise Again” begins with the verse “Dashakupa Sama Vapi…” from the ancient Matsya Purana. Through his vocals in this international song, TR Biju Lal (IFS) appeals for mass participation in the cause of environmental conservation.

The lyrics were penned by Rituraj, the music composed by Man Chauhan, and the song was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Editing was handled by Ayushmaan Bhatt, with Sanjay Maithani managing cinematography logistics. The song was filmed in the valleys of Nainital, located in the Kumaon region.

The film Fire Warriors is produced by Star Fortune Movies and made by Reality Films.