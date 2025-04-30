Army man falls victim to doping during journey from Delhi to Dehradun 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: An army man became a victim of doping during his journey from Delhi to Dehradun on Sunday night. He is currently receiving treatment at Coronation Hospital. His family members alleged that the bus driver and conductor dragged him out of the bus and left him on the road. He is posted in the 10th Assam Rifles. His home is in Premnagar, Dehradun.

The Warrant Officer, Magan Singh, from the Assam Rifles, was returning home from Arunachal Pradesh. The army man said that he was very tired during the journey. A fat man came and sat next to him. The man started talking to him and told him that he worked in Kerala and was also returning home.

After some time, the army man felt sleepy. The other man woke him up and offered him tea and biscuits. At first, the army man refused, but the man insisted, saying that eating something would help him feel better. The army man then ate one biscuit and drank a sip of water.

After that, he does not remember much. He only remembers that he was near Ghaziabad. When he opened his eyes again, he found himself in a hospital. His army ID card, which was very important, was missing.

His family members said that the bus driver and conductor dragged him out of the bus and left him on the road. They did not inform the police or anyone else. Later, other passengers told the police that a man was lying unconscious on the road. The police then came, called an ambulance, and sent him to the hospital. The police are now investigating the matter.