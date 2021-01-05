Dry run of Covid-19 vaccines carried out successfully in Doon

Dehradun, 2 Jan: Select hospitals and health care centres across the country and in Uttarakhand conducted an inoculation dry run today. This rehearsal was carried out to plug any possible loopholes in logistics, training of the health care workers as well as in vaccinations when the actual vaccination would begin in the country. Rehearsal activity was successfully carried out for Covid-19 vaccination in 5 medical units under district Dehradun. Giving information about the completion of the rehearsal (NH), Sonika, the State Nodal Officer and Mission Director, Nominee nominated for Covid-19 Vaccination, said that the dry run of vaccination was carried out in Dehradun at Mahatma Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital, Urban Health Centre in Khudbuda, Primary Health Centre in Bhaniawala, Government Allopathic Hospital Bhogpur and Ranipokhari from 9 am today. During this time the target of immunisation of 123 health care workers was fixed at all the 5 medical units, against which a total of 121 health care workers were ‘inoculated’during rehearsal. Prior to vaccination, all the beneficiaries were informed on their mobiles by SMS.

Mission Director Sonika informed that the rehearsal was completed as per the pre-fixed standards in all the 5 medical units and the vaccination was done as per the instructions of the supervisors deployed for this work by the health workers and doctors posted for vaccination. For successful conduct of the rehearsal, the State Nodal Officer had posted supervisors at all the hospitals including the state headquarters.

Chief Operation Officer at the State Headquarters Dr Abhishek Tripathi supervised the exercise at the State Health Headquarters, Director NHM Dr Saroj Naithani supervised the process at the District Hospital. State Immunisation Officer Dr KS Mortolia, World Health Organization representative Dr Vikas Sharma and State TB Officer Dr Mayank Badola were also posted as observers.

Describing the rehearsal of the Covid-19 vaccine as a streamlined activity, Director NHM Dr Saroj Naithani stated that adverse conditions were deliberately created after vaccination on 6 beneficiaries in 5 hospitals to practice dealing in such emergencies during the actual vaccination process. After the rehearsal, Dr Naithani submitted a detailed report to the State Task Force, according to which, it was informed that necessary preparations had been made to complete the Covid-19 vaccination in the state, but in other districts also this this type of rehearsal activity would be required to be carried out to make the actual vaccination process a success.