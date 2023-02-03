Education Minister attends Internship program for law students at Samadhan Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: On the ocassion of commencement of Samadhan 's 37th Winter Internship for NLU students of Law , Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat visited Samadhan Centre . He motivated the interns to perform their best as social engineers for the promotion of inclusive democracy and rule of law . Students are from the field of Law , Social works, MBA-CSR, Mass Communication, Human Development and Human Rights. He told the students that Gender Justice and it's inclusion at all the levels of human development is crucial for national harmony and peace .

Team Samadhan is participating in the drafting of Policy Charter to contribute to C20 – policy core Work Group. Advocate Renu D Singh all geared to participate as an expert on Gender Safety and Legal measures .

The C20 work group meeting is scheduled to take place on the second week of February at Srinagar, Kashmir. It is being organised by Amrita University, Kerala.