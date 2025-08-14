Efforts continue to open lake formed near Harsil helipad

Garhwal Post Bureau

Uttarkashi, 12 Aug: Following the severe natural disaster in Dharali–Harsil, efforts to safely open the lake formed on the Bhagirathi River near the Harsil helipad are being continuously carried out by teams from Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam and the Irrigation Department.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya has been stationed in Dharali–Harsil since 5 August and is continuously overseeing all arrangements to ensure that every possible assistance reaches the disaster-affected people.

The District Magistrate is regularly inspecting the site where the lake near the Harsil helipad is being manually opened. Today, he personally joined the personnel working to manually puncture the lake and was seen lending a hand, boosting the morale of the workers engaged in the operation. This act visibly raised the enthusiasm of the team.

It is worth noting that efforts to safely and systematically release the lake water at the Harsil helipad are ongoing.