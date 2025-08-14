Election Commission delists 6 political parties in U’khand, issues notice to 11 others

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Aug: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has delisted six registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Uttarakhand for failing to meet the prescribed criteria under electoral regulations. The order, issued on 9 August, states that these parties have neither contested any election in the past six years nor could their office addresses be verified during physical inspection. At the same time, the ECI has granted these six parties a final opportunity to submit an appeal within 30 days from the date of the order.

The delisted parties are Bhartiya Jan Kranti Party, Hamari Jan Manch Party, Maidani Kranti Dal, Praja Mandal Party, Rashtriya Gram Vikas Party, and Rashtriya Jan Sahay Dal. These six parties are based in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, and Haridwar and have remained inactive in the electoral process for an extended period.

In a related development, during the second phase of its scrutiny, the ECI has issued show cause notices to 11 other registered unrecognised political parties in Uttarakhand that have not participated in any election since 2019. These parties have been directed to respond to the notice by 27 August. According to the Commission’s order, these parties are not fulfilling the necessary conditions required for continued registration. The final decision regarding their delisting will be taken after reviewing their responses.

The parties served with notices include Bharat Qaumi Dal, Bharat Parivar Party, Bhartiya Mool Niwasi Samaj Party, Bhartiya Samrat Subhash Sena, Bhartiya Antoday Party, Bhartiya Gram Nagar Vikas Party, Gorkha Democratic Front, Peoples Party, Prajatantra Party of India, Suraj Sewa Dal, and Uttarakhand Janshakti Party. These parties are located across various districts including Haridwar, Dehradun, and Nainital.