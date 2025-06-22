Eight SIs transferred prior to poll code

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters transferred 8 sub-inspectors in Dehradun district.

These changes were made just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

The notification for the Uttarakhand three-tier Panchayat elections 2025 has been issued on Saturday. Election dates have been announced in all districts except Haridwar. With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state.

According to the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh also changed the posting of three station house officers (SHOs) in the district. These changes were made just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

As part of the reshuffle:

Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar has been transferred from SHO Clement Town to the SOG branch in Dehradun.

Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh has been posted as the new SHO of Clement Town, replacing Sandeep Kumar.

Sub-Inspector Girish Negi, who was working at the police office/camp office, has been made SHO Raipur.

Sub-Inspector Kundan Ram has been shifted from the SOG branch to become the new SHO of Premnagar.

Sub-Inspector Satendra Bhati has been transferred from Vikasnagar to the Cantt area as Senior Sub-Inspector.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Rathore will now take charge as Senior Sub-Inspector at Vikasnagar, moving from the police lines.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Shah, earlier posted at Kotwali Patel Nagar, will now work as Senior Sub-Inspector at Patel Nagar.