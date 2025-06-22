Miyawaki plantation project comes under hammer

BY ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: The ambitious Miyawaki plantation project, proposed for afforestation in the Dehradun and Mussoorie forest divisions using the renowned Japanese technique, has come under a serious scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has ordered a formal inquiry into the matter after discrepancies surfaced in budgetary allocations, bringing the multi-crore project to an abrupt halt.

The project, aimed at creating dense, native forests through the Miyawaki technique, was envisaged as an eco-restorative model to combat deforestation and climate change. However, concerns regarding inflated estimates and non-standard budgetary provisions were raised by Chief Conservator of Forests (Research) Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who wrote a detailed letter to the Forest Headquarters questioning the rationale behind the financial planning.

It may be recalled that according to the sources, the Mussoorie Forest Division had planned afforestation across six forest ranges at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. However, insiders familiar with previous Miyawaki projects stated that the same technique had been implemented elsewhere at a fraction of the cost approved for Mussoorie Forest Division. This led to doubts over the necessity of such large financial outlays, prompting the department to surrender the proposed budget and halt the project entirely.

Similarly, in the Dehradun Forest Division, a plantation proposal worth Rs 52.40 lakh was also deemed financially excessive. With mounting questions over expenditure patterns, the entire plantation process under the Miyawaki model has been shelved, pending investigation.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, speaking to the media, confirmed that the project has been put on hold and a high-level inquiry has been ordered under Kapil Lal. Uniyal asserted that the matter has come to his notice and that he has directed a thorough investigation. Action will follow based on the findings of the report, which is expected shortly.

While no financial loss has been reported yet from the Mussoorie division as work had not commenced, the Dehradun project was also in its preparatory phase. However, in view of the alleged budget manipulation, both projects have now been indefinitely deferred.

It may be recalled that the Miyawaki plantation technique, named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, is a proven technique for creating native urban forests in compact spaces. It involves dense planting of a variety of indigenous species, which grow rapidly and form multilayered natural forests within 20 to 30 years, far quicker than traditional methods. In recent years, it has gained popularity in India, with municipalities and environmental bodies adopting it in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

Meanwhile, the environmentalists and civil society activists have welcomed the scrutiny, urging that public money be used judiciously and scientifically. Experts remind that the past Miyawaki plantations done by NGOs and municipalities have been done at costs as low as Rs 150 to 200 per sapling, questioning the Rs 400 to Rs 500 per sapling rate proposed in the Uttarakhand Forest department plans.