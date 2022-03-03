EIL celebrates ‘Experiment Day’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Experiment in International Living, Dehradun Chapter, celebrated ‘Experiment Day’ at the lush green lawns of Mann Estate on 27 February. With the Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed, the members were eagerly waiting for an occasion to meet their fellow experimenters.

The CC, Shalini Dhanda, as usual had something exciting in store for the members. A fun picnic was organised with lots of games and prizes to be won. Men and women, dressed in the colours of Basant, were a sight to watch on this sunny Sunday afternoon. There were prizes for the best dressed lady and the best dressed gentleman.

A Road Rally and Treasure Hunt was a special attraction for the members at the picnic site. A feeling of positivity was all around. The members participated in good number and there was a record gathering of over a hundred people.

The prizes were procured from ‘Have Pure’, a government initiative on livelihood and agriculture to support and help the farmers. The special chaat and tikki stall and a variety of thirst quenchers were an added attraction. The food spread was a treat! The effort put in by CC Shalini Dhanda, Vice CC Ashok Wasu and Secretary Anju Dawar in organising the event was appreciated by all.