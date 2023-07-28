Ensure satisfaction of complainant: CM

Dhami reviews CM Helpline complaints

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a review of the CM Helpline 1905 at the Secretariat, here. During the review, he directed the officials that the complaints should not be considered closed or dealt with unless the complainant is completely satisfied. He warned them against forced closure of complaints just to show speedy redressal.

On this occasion, Dhami inaugurated the Tehsil Day and District Magistrate Janata Diwas portal through digital mode. This portal will be connected to the CM Helpline 1905. Through this, complete information will be monitored regarding complaints received every month before Tehsil Day and the District Magistrate would see how many of them were resolved. All this information would be received through digital medium. There will be no need to maintain a separate register for this.

The CM also instructed the Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), and Commissioner, Garhwal Mandal, to investigate the disposal of several complaints concerning the PWD and the Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister instructed all the high officials that the complaints should be resolved by talking to the complainants. He said that in the next meetings, he would also see which officers are continuously talking to the complainants and who are being negligent.

The Chief Minister directed that all the departments should appoint one nodal officer in each of their departments to strengthen vigilance. At the meeting of the CM Helpline held last month, instructions were given to strengthen the vigilance establishment. He took information from all the District Magistrates about the efforts being made in this direction. He said that the people working on the successful operation of CM Helpline 1905 should be better trained. Training should also be imparted to officers from various departments from time to time.

Dhami also gave instructions to the officers to solve the complaints which are likely to take more time. He stressed that while talking to the complainants on such complaints, the complainants should be informed about the reason for delay in work.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also spoke to some of the complainants over the phone and inquired about their problems. Some complaints were found to have been resolved. On the problems not solved yet, the Chief Minister instructed the officers concerned to do the needful.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with Alok Sharma of Dehradun, Rahul Rana, Kamla Chauhan, Martha David, Mohan Chandra Upreti and Kushalpal Singh Rana of Uttarkashi and enquired about their problems.

Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, DGP Ashok Kumar, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Sachin Kurve, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director, ITDA, Nitika Khandelwal, Additional Secretaries, HODs of various departments and all District Magistrates were present through virtual medium.