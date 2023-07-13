Environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi meets Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi in New Delhi

Anil Joshi also suggested the introduction of millets (Shri Anna) as offerings in temples. He said that temples, soil, Mother Ganga, women and food can play an important role in the development of Uttarakhand. The environmentalist said that a meeting should be held with the good and stable farmers, who have conducted new experiments in farming. During this, Anil Joshi urged Ganesh Joshi to visit HESCO and observe the work being done by the organization.

Minister

Joshi

Anil

Joshi

minister

Minister

, accepting all the points of, said that women have contributed a lot to the development of Uttarakhand. Thesaid that soon a meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Chiefwith the rights holders of Sant Samaj and Mathadhish, Panda Samaj regarding the introduction of Shri Anna as Prasad in the temples.

He said that extensive research has been done by HESCO to ensure that the Prasad of Shree Anna does not get spoilt for three months. He said that the government will also take advantage of the experiences of HESCO by coordinating with HESCO.

Soon a meeting will be called in this regard under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister in which the suggestions of State President Mahendra Bhatt, Panda Samaj, Sant Samaj and intellectuals will be taken.

Shree Anna is being promotedon a massive scale. For this, continuous efforts are being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Ganesh Joshi instructed the officers telephonically that the action plan in the context of the above should be prepared and implemented soon.

The Agriculture Minister said that millets (Shri Anna) can be very beneficial from the point of view of health. HESCO is working in 70 villages in the state. The minister informed that soon a meeting will be held in Dehradun with the farmers who are using innovative experiments and new techniques in the field of agriculture.

To encourage natural farming in the state, Namami Gange Natural Agriculture Corridor Scheme has been started in 1950 hectares and Chief Minister Natural Agriculture Scheme has been started in 6400 hectares. Through this, more than 15000 farmers of the state will be benefited in the next 3 years. 1950 hectares of land has been identified for natural farming and the experience of HESCO will also be taken advantage of. He said that the state government is determined to promote Shree Anna and increase its production.