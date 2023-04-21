Equal education, opportunity necessary for youth: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh virtually participated in the ‘Platinum Jubilee’ celebrations of ‘Atal Utkrisht Government Inter College’, Nainisain, Chamoli, as the Chief Guest on Thursday from the Raj Bhavan. He extended heartiest congratulations to all the teachers, social workers and those associated with the school’s 75 year journey for celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and praised everyone’s contribution.

In his address, the Governor said that the school has given birth to many talents in the journey of these 75 years, who are bringing laurels to Uttarakhand in the country and abroad. He said that the light spread by this school located in a remote area is inspiring. He said that a major contribution is being made in the development of education by the establishment of the ‘Atal Excellence Schools’. “We have to bring every scale of education to the level of excellence,” he declared. “The right steps have to be taken in this direction so that every student gets excellent education. Equal education and equal opportunity are our great responsibility.”

He said that the students should inculcate the spirit of leadership from now itself and contribute to nation building and society through their efforts. The Governor said that, in this era of technology, they should take interest in subjects like artificial intelligence, space, cyber, quantum, etc., and implement them in their lives.

Lt-General Singh said that efforts will be made to fill the vacant posts of the Principal and some other teachers in this school and to establish a lab and other necessary resources. He said that the villages are working to take forward culture and rich heritage. Efforts are being made by the government to mobilise necessary resources like education, health connectivity, etc., in the border villages. In this time of Amritkal, the contribution of these villages will be important in making India a developed nation and a world leader. The development of the nation is possible only through the development of our villages, tehsils, blocks and districts.

The Governor asserted, “We are looking for ways to initiate reverse migration in Uttarakhand, to stop migration from the mountains, which requires self-employment and development of enterprises. Roads are being prepared by the government in the mountains, the rail project is progressing at a very fast pace. The future of the youth is being ensured through education, health, road, tourism, clean and transparent recruitment policies. The Governor said that he is happy that everyone is playing an important role in the development of the state as an aware citizen.