ESM organisations thank Minister Ganesh Joshi on pay parity for UPNL workers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Oct: Office-bearers of various ex-servicemen’s organisations and several ex-servicemen met Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi at his camp office, here, today. They expressed their gratitude to the minister for ensuring the benefit of equal pay for equal work for ex-servicemen employed through the Uttarakhand Purva Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL) in corporations under the Energy Department.

On the occasion, Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the state government is continuously working for the welfare of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependants, and for the protection of their interests. He said that honouring the brave soldiers who safeguard the nation’s borders and ensuring the welfare of their families remain priorities for the government.

Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the state government has been taking important decisions consistently, keeping in mind the honour and interests of soldiers. In this regard, the ex-gratia amount awarded to brave soldiers who have been conferred the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore.

He reiterated that the government is working with a firm commitment to the welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen. He added that efforts would also be made to extend the benefit, in accordance with applicable rules, to those ex-servicemen working through UPNL who have not yet received it. The government is committed to ensuring that all eligible ex-servicemen receive their rightful benefits, he said.

The minister further stated that soldiers and ex-servicemen have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the nation. Safeguarding their honour, welfare and rights is a collective responsibility. He assured that the state government would continue to take necessary steps for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependants.

Shamsher Singh Bisht and several ex-servicemen were present on the occasion.