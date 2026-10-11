“Modern Tech, AI, will play significant role in U’khand’s development”

Gov inaugurates ‘Uttarakhand Deep-Tech 2030’ Prog

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the programme, ‘Uttarakhand Deep-Tech 2030: Building Technology for the Mountains’, at the Lok Bhavan here on Saturday. Experts from various fields, academicians, defence experts, entrepreneurs, artists and representatives from the technology sector participated in the programme. Discussions focused on addressing challenges in education, defence, entrepreneurship and mountainous regions through artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and modern technology.

‘Uttarakhand Deep-Tech 2030’ is a visionary initiative aimed at establishing the state as a leader in modern technology and innovation. Its objective is to develop solutions to challenges arising from Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions, including border security, disaster management, education and livelihoods, through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep technologies. The initiative also seeks to make technology accessible and useful to the common people while promoting innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship among young people, enabling Uttarakhand to emerge as a major hub for technological advancement and new opportunities.

On the occasion, the Governor said that the ‘Uttarakhand Deep-Tech 2030’ initiative is an important step towards aligning technology with the specific needs of the mountainous regions. He emphasised that technology should not remain confined to large cities but must also benefit people living in remote villages. AI, he said, can be utilised in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, disaster management and administration. This would help resolve local challenges while creating new opportunities for development.

The Governor observed that modern technology and artificial intelligence could play a significant role in the development of a mountainous state like Uttarakhand. He said that technology can deliver its true benefits only when it makes people’s lives easier and addresses challenges in accordance with the specific needs of the hills.

Addressing the youth, the Governor said that when India completes 100 years of independence in 2047, young people will have a crucial role in transforming the country into a developed nation. He urged them to keep learning, work on new ideas and use technology to address societal challenges. He encouraged young innovators to develop technological solutions that would benefit farmers, soldiers, students and rural communities in the mountainous regions.

The Governor stressed that technological progress must go hand in hand with human values, discipline and good character. He said that AI is not a substitute for human intelligence but a means of enhancing human capabilities. He also emphasised the responsible use of technology, keeping in mind challenges such as deepfakes, misinformation and the misuse of personal information.

The Governor congratulated the AI Theme Room team, Doon University, all programme collaborators, panel participants and distinguished guests for organising the event.

Three panel discussions were held during the programme, focusing on the practical applications of AI in defence, education, creative industries and entrepreneurship, as well as the potential for technology-driven development in Uttarakhand.

The first discussion focused on defence, leadership, emerging technologies and Himalayan security in the age of AI. Participants included Kargil War veteran Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi (Retd.), Lieutenant Colonel Naren Thakur (Retd.), Major Kavish Agarwal (Retd.), Commander Kuldeepak Mittal (Retd.) and Major R.S. Sambyal (Retd.). They shared their perspectives on the role of AI in defence, emerging technologies, human leadership and issues related to Himalayan security.

The second panel discussion focused on preparing Uttarakhand’s youth for the future in view of the changing landscape of higher education and technology. Participants included Prof. (Dr.) Ram Karan Singh, Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, Dehradun; Dr. Chandramouli Dhaundiyal, Dean and Professor at the School of Management, DBUU; Harinder S. Juneja, Chairman of Adroit Progressive School, Dehradun; Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Jasola, Vice-Chancellor of DBS Global University; Prof. Shailendra Tiwari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tula’s University, Dehradun; and Utkarsh Rastogi of Utkarsh Consultancies.

The panellists shared their views on making the education system more effective in the age of AI and preparing young people to meet future technological requirements.

The third session explored creativity, startups and emerging opportunities in the AI-driven economy. Participants included actor Mukesh Tiwari, actress Radha Bhatt, life coach Radhika Chopra, digital creator Megha Chaubey, Vikas Garg, Group Chief Technology Officer of Bafflesol Technologies Private Limited, Manmohan Agarwal, Co-founder of Nooron TOT Private Limited, and Amit Minocha. They shared their perspectives on creativity, startups, entrepreneurship and emerging opportunities in the AI-based economy.

Author and advocate Vidushi Nishank, Jayant Srinivas, Director of the Assistive Technologies Accelerator at Samarthanam Trust, actor Dalip Tahil and other prominent personalities from various fields also shared their views during the programme.

Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, Techno Hub Chief Technology Officer Siddharth Madhav, experts from various fields, academicians, entrepreneurs, artists, technology professionals and students from several colleges were present on the occasion.