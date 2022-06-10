Everester Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jun: Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force recently climbed Mount Everest as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Wing Commander Uniyal paid obeisance, today, at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib, recalling on the occasion, all the meetings he has had with Mahant Devendra Das.

Wing Commander Uniyal met Mahant Devendra Das, who showered his blessings on him. Uniyal has been associated with the Darbar Sahib since childhood. The Mahant congratulated Wing Commander Uniyal on his achievement. Uniyal will be pursuing a PhD from Shri Guru Ram Rai University in Management Discipline.

Uniyal said that he considers his climb of Mt Everest as a tribute to all the unsung heroes and movements which contributed to India’s freedom struggle. The Everest Expedition itself is an unparalleled journey of epic proportions. He sang the National Anthem at the Summit of Mt Everest in memory of those who fought for freedom.

Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal is a qualified mountaineer who has trained at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen, and National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Arunachal Pradesh. To generate interest in the climb, the officer designed a commemorative e-postcard for his seniors, friends, loved ones and posted it to them online while setting course.