Everyone needs to pitch in for U’khand’s development: Dhami

Discussion held on Uttarakhand@2025

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a ‘Himalayan Ecosystem’ brainstorming programme along with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India, HESCO and UCOST representatives, at his official residence here today. The discussion was focussed on Uttarakhand @ 25- Adarsh ​​Champawat.

On this occasion, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, HESCO Chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Principal Scientific Adviser Dr Parvinder Maini, and DG, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant were also present.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is not merely a hill state, but an integral part of the Himalayan ecosystem. Bodhisattva programmes are being organised with subject experts on various issues related to the development of Uttarakhand, he reminded the gathering. Under this, self-sufficient Uttarakhand @ 25 was envisaged in the presence of Dr Rajiv Kumar, the then Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, and Dr K Vijay Raghavan, the then Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and various other experts from several leading institutions.

Dhami said that, in 2025, Uttarakhand would celebrate the silver jubilee of its formation as a separate state. It would be the endeavour of the state government that, by then, the state would be in the category of leading states in every field. All departments have been given targets to be achieved for this.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated in Kedarnath that this decade would be the decade of Uttarakhand. However, to achieve this, everyone would have to contribute to make Uttarakhand the best state. Champawat district has been designated a model district to make Uttarakhand an ideal state. Champawat district consists of plains, as well as high and medium high Himalayan ranges. UCOST has been made the nodal agency to make Champawat a model district.

He reminded that, in this age of science and technology, special attention needs to be paid on research and innovation.

The Chief Minister reiterated that it is the endeavour of the State Government to provide maximum employment and self-employment opportunities to the local people in their areas. For this, many schemes are being run by the state government and special attention being paid to simplification of all processes.

The Chief Minister said, “Uttarakhand has immense potential in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, tourism and energy. Work is being done maintaining balance between economy and ecology.” He said that, along with development, continuous efforts are being made in the direction of water conservation and environmental protection.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood said that his office could work as a catalyst in achieving these goals. All possible help would be given to the state. He said that a churn is underway in the country at present. One will have to make efforts from now itself to ensure a positive result in a matter of few years. The Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor has been associated with Uttarakhand for a long time. The GDP and GEP of Uttarakhand are increasing. Along with disaster management, eco system restoration and water management system, special attention ought also be given to girl education.

HESCO founder Dr Anil Prakash Joshi said that Uttarakhand being a Himalayan state, the responsibility is very high to maintain nature’s balance along with development. Commendable efforts are being made in this direction in the state. The state had to move forward by using its resources in an optimum and judicious manner.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu pointed out that everyone would have to make efforts to take the state forward with full energy. Having heterogeneous geographical conditions, only one policy would not be suitable for the plains and hill districts.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Additional Secretaries Ranjana Rajguru, Anand Swarup, Bansidhar Tiwari, Vice Chancellors of universities, directors of various institutions and other experts were present on the occasion.