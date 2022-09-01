“Bugyals in danger, collective initiatives necessary for preservation”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Aug: A ‘Bugyal Amrit Mahotsav’ was organised jointly, today, by Shri Guru Ram Rai University and Maiti Foundation. Specialists shared experiences, ideas and knowledge for the preservation of Bugyals. ‘Bugyal Veers’ (people struggling to preserve Bugyals) were honoured with ‘Giri Ganga’ Awards.

The programme was initiated at the auditorium of Life Sciences at the Patel Nagar Campus of Shri Guru Ram Rai University by Vice Chancellor Dr Uday Singh Rawat and Maiti Foundation President Kalyan Singh Rawat by lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Dr Uday Singh Rawat said that Bugyals are vital for the ecosystem but are currently under threat due to numerous reasons. Many medicinal herbs are found in these Bugyals which are of immense use for the welfare of the human race. Nowadays, due to human disturbance and interference in these Bugyals, contamination of plastic and other types of pollution are increasing threatening the very existence of these meadows. He said that governments, NGOs, other organisations and the general public must take an oath to save these Bugyals. On behalf of Maiti Foundation, it was declared that, every year, a ‘Bugyal Sanrakshan Diwas’ will be celebrated on 31 August.

Padam Shri awardee AN Purohit, Prof MC Bagri, Madan Sigh Bisht, Gulab Singh Negi, Sanjay Chauhan and Dr Mahender Singh Kunwar were awarded the ‘Giri Ganga Gaurav Awards’ on the occasion.

President of Maiti Foundation, Kalyan Singh Rawat said that Bugyals have spiritual and religious significance, too. He emphasised the need to protect alpine meadows like Auli, Gairsain, Vedni, Dyara and Kushab Kalyani. He said that Shri Guru Ram Rai University and Maiti Foundation would jointly launch a movement for the preservation and enrichment of Bugyals.

Maiti Foundation also honoured SGRR University Vice Chancellor Dr Uday Singh Rawat with a Lifetime Achievement Award. ‘Jagar Samragyi’ Basanti Devi Bisht sang a ‘Jagar’ on the occasion. Convener Prof (Dr) Vipul Jain proposed the Vote of Thanks. The event was anchored by Programme Coordinator Dr Divya Negi Ghai. Also present were Shri Guru Ram Rai University Registrar Dr Deepak Sahni, Dr RP Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Deans and HODs of all the Schools & Colleges, faculties, staff and students.