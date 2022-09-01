Govt will consider creation of new districts after due consultation: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Aug: From time to time, some Chief Ministers in Uttarakhand have spoken about creation of new districts. This has remained a political issue but questions have also risen about the administrative wisdom behind such promises as most of the districts in the state are relatively much smaller in size as compared to those in other states. Fresh speculation has again begun in this regard after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while talking to the media, today, indicated that the government would consider the demands for new districts which had been rising in the state for a long time. He also stated that the government would consult with public representatives and social activists on the subject. Dhami added that whatever arrangements that would have to be made including infrastructure development for creation of new districts would be taken into consideration while taking a final call. He declared himself was in favour of small administrative units in the state.

Following this, fresh speculation was rife in Dehradun today. It was speculated that Roorkee, Ramnagar, Kotdwar, Kashipur and Ranikhet are under consideration for creating new districts. Probably, the media asked the CM about the creation of new districts because the BJP has created additional organisational district units of the party, recently, but this has always been the case. BJP always has more organisational district units in the party than the actual number of districts in the state. BJP had recently announced 5 new organisational districts in the state party organisation.

It was the then Chief Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who had announced the creation of some new districts in the state, but this could never become a reality. Even otherwise it is a politically sensitive issue as, following such announcements, demands start coming up from every region of the state for a new district.

Meanwhile, not to be left behind, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has also spoken about the speculation. In a statement issued today, Rawat demanded that in case new districts are to be created, then the government also ought to create new administrative commissionerates. Presently, Uttarakhand has just two administrative regions, Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.