Ex-AAP leader Basant Kumar is Cong candidate from Bageshwar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Aug: The Congress party has declared Basant Kumar as its candidate from Bageshwar constituency in the by-poll that follows the death of incumbent MLA Chandan Ramdas in April this year.

It may be recalled that Basant Kumar had only yesterday joined the party after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party. (AAP) He was state vice president of AAP in Uttarakhand. State PCC Chief Karan Mahara today confirmed the candidature of Basant Kumar as the party candidate from Bageshwar and asserted that the Congress would win the byelection comfortably because there is a strong anti-incumbency factor working against the Dhami Government in the state due to various scams and anti-women attitude of the BJP Government. He alleged that the land and mining mafia are running the Dhami Government and, besides this, people are also tired of inflation.

It may be further recalled that the party had also considered the candidature of former MP Pradeep Tamta but, apparently, Tamta did not show any interest.