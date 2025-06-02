Experts hail role of AI in research 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 31 May: In the International Faculty Development programme organized at Graphic Era, experts shared their insights on giving new direction to research through AI technologies.

Speaking as the chief guest during the validatory session of the five-day international FDP on Qualitative Research Using Artificial Intelligence at Graphic Era Deemed University, Editor of the Cell Press Journal, Kanudha Sharda said that Artificial Intelligence is bringing a revolution in the world of research . Through it, complex qualitative data can be analyzed more effectively.

She urged researchers to incorporate innovation and new technologies into their studies so that concrete solutions to societal problems can be found.

The program was organized by the Department of Management Studies at Graphic Era in collaboration with the Centre for Academic and Administrative Development of the Association of Indian Universities. HoD Navneet Rawat, Convener Ashulekha Gupta, Sonal, faculty members, and Ph.D scholars were present in the programme.