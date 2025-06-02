Ganesh Joshi interacts with farmers at Uttarakashi

Garhwal Post Bureau

UTTARKASHI /NAUGAON, 31 May: As part of his three-day tour of Tehri and Uttarkashi districts, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi met with local farmers at the PWD guest house in Naugaon on Saturday and listened to their concerns.

Joshi directed the officials present to establish regular communication with farmers and ensure prompt resolution of their issues.

He assured the farmers that the government is continuously working in their interest and emphasized the importance of their active participation in the nationwide “Viksit Bharat Krishi Sankalp” campaign launched by the Central government. He called upon all farmers to contribute wholeheartedly to this initiative aimed at empowering the agricultural community.