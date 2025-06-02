Child dies, 7 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Garhwal Post Bureau

PAURI, 31 May: Road accidents in the hills in Uttarakhand have become a matter of routine affair now.

A tragic road accident in Bironkhal, Pauri Garhwal , Saturday morning resulted in the death of a child and injuries to seven others. The vehicle, which was travelling from Delhi to Rasiya Mahadev for a wedding, lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Bironkhal.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning around 11 am. The vehicle, carrying eight people, fell approximately 100 metres into the gorge. Upon receiving information, local residents immediately alerted the police. The police arrived promptly and initiated rescue operations with the help of locals.

According to the police, 12-year-old Abhi Gusain died on the spot. The remaining seven occupants sustained injuries and were transported to Ramdutt Joint Hospital in Ramnagar via 108 ambulance service. After preliminary treatment, two critically injured individuals were referred to a higher medical centre for specialised care.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel, leading to a loss of control and the vehicle veering into the gorge. All passengers were relatives, some originally from Rasiya Mahadev, while others had travelled from Rudrapur and Delhi to attend a wedding in the village.

Vinod Kumar Tamta, CMS of Ramnagar Joint Hospital, stated that immediate treatment was provided for all the injured. Those in critical condition have been referred to a higher centre for further medical care. He also mentioned that additional doctors have been called in to ensure proper treatment without any lapses.

The injured have been identified as Ruchi (36), Anshika (21), Meenakshi (35), Srishti (13), Ruhi (6), Devansh (4), and Ashish Gusain (37).