Rotary club distributes nutri packets to 100 TB patients 

Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 31 May: Rotary Club of Doon in association with Himalaya Wellness Company Dehradun unit distributed 100 nutrients packet to 100 TB patients at Noor-e-Rasheed hall, here. This programme is continuing for the past two years under the patronage of Rotarian Dr S Farooq VP RCD.
Dr S Farooq advised the patients and their family members to take precautions not only for themselves but also for family members who are in contact.
Manoj Kumar DTO Doon Medical Hospital here counselled on the need for regular check-ups, medicinal intake and nutritious food to ensure healthy lungs. He also cautioned against the new variant of Corona virus which is very mild but spreading fast, though it wasn’t a cause for fear. TB check-up are free of cost and so is the medicine free. Soaps were also given as cleanliness measure by HWC. On the occasion RK Bakshi, president RCD was also present.