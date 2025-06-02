Rotary club distributes nutri packets to 100 TB patients 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 31 May: Rotary Club of Doon in association with Himalaya Wellness Company Dehradun unit distributed 100 nutrients packet to 100 TB patients at Noor-e-Rasheed hall, here. This programme is continuing for the past two years under the patronage of Rotarian Dr S Farooq VP RCD.

Dr S Farooq advised the patients and their family members to take precautions not only for themselves but also for family members who are in contact.