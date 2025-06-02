Uttaranchal varsity celebrates Founder’s Day with gusto

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 31 May: Uttaranchal University celebrated its Founder’s Day with great pomp on Saturday. 550 children from government schools of Sahaspur block were special guests on this occasion. When the president of the University Jitendra Joshi reached the campus, he was given a grand welcome by students, teachers, officers and employees. Be it students, teachers or employees, everyone wanted to wish their founder a happy birthday first.

As soon as Jitendra Joshi entered the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium packed with children from primary and junior high schools of government schools enthusiastically welcomed him by clapping and singing birthday songs. On this occasion, cultural performances small children regaled the audiences. The children mesmerized everyone by presenting Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari dance. The Yoga presented by the children surprised everyone. Joshi cut the cake amidst these children and shared happiness with them. He also had food with the children.

Joshi turned emotional as he addressed the gathering. He went down memory lane recalling his childhood days.. Seeing the joy on the faces of the children, he said that his birthday has been a success. The school children also took many photos with him and presented their gifts. While on one hand the school children were happy to receive great hospitality and return gifts, on the other hand the teachers who accompanied them also expressed their gratitude to Joshi and said that Uttaranchal University has given birth to an exemplary healthy tradition by making the children of government schools guests on its Founder’s Day. Our children will cherish these memories for life, they echoed together.

The evening of the Founder’s Day was dedicated to Sufi songs. Famous Sufi singer Nikhil Majotra made this evening colourful with his live performance. The students and employees of the university thoroughly enjoyed Nikhil’s songs. When Nikhil sang birthday songs in his Sufi style, all the listeners danced.

On this occasion, Vice President of the Governing Committee of the University, Anuradha Joshi, Vice President of the University, Ankita Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Dharma Buddhi, Pro Vice Chancellor, Rajesh Bahuguna, Executive Director, Abhishek Joshi, Project Manager, Jagdish Joshi, Registrar Anuj Rana, Dean Student Welfare, Shravan Kumar, Tilottama Singh, Saurav Rajbanshi along with a large number of teachers, employees and students were present.