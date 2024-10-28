Eye Surgeons’ Meet in Doon concludes with many firsts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Dehradun played host to a gathering of eye-care professionals at the 3rd AIOS Mid-term Conference, held in conjunction with the 20th Annual Conference of the Uttarakhand State Ophthalmological Society (UKSOS). This prestigious event, hosted at the Hyatt Regency along the scenic Dehradun-Mussoorie Road, attracted over 2,000 ophthalmologists from across India, marking it a significant milestone in the field of ophthalmology.

Present on the occasion was Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, who emphasized the need for continuous advancement in the field of ophthalmology. Addressing the attendees, he expressed deep appreciation for the remarkable strides made in eye care, highlighting the innovative treatments and technologies being adopted. His remarks underscored the importance of such conferences in facilitating knowledge transfer and technical expertise among professionals.

Furthermore, the minister brought attention to crucial issues surrounding doctors’ safety, promising that the government would implement strict measures to ensure the protection of healthcare professionals.

The health minister interacted with senior doctors representing the Uttarakhand and All India Ophthalmic Society including Dr Gaurav Luthra, Dr Satanshu Mathur, Dr Sushil Ojha, Dr Rajesh Tiwari, Dr Renu Dhasmana, Dr Samar Basak, Dr Saurabh Luthra, Dr Namrata Sharma, Dr Santosh Honavar, all of whom contributed to the rich discussions and knowledge-sharing that defined the conference.

The standout features of this year’s event were the live surgical demonstrations conducted by 35 accomplished surgeons. These sessions showcased 38 advanced eye surgeries, offering a rare opportunity for attendees to witness the intricacies of modern ophthalmic procedures.

The commitment to professional development and the pursuit of excellence in patient care were evident throughout the conference. Workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covered a wide range of topics, including innovations in cataract surgery, advancements in retinal procedures, and the latest in refractive surgery techniques. Attendees left equipped with cutting-edge knowledge that they could directly apply in their practices, ultimately influencing patient outcomes.

Overall, the 3rd AIOS Mid-term Conference was a resounding success, fostering an environment of collaboration, learning, and innovation among ophthalmologists from all over India.