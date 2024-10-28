Founders’ Day celebrated at Seven Oaks School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Seven Oaks School celebrated its 30th Founders’ Day on 25 October, here.

The Chief Guest at the function was Mini Krishnan, who is credited with publishing more than a hundred translations of Indian Literature into English. She addressed the august gathering with her wise words. She spoke about values, affirming that these are the foundation upon which lives are built. They are the principles that guide thoughts, words, and actions. They shape character, influence decisions and determine destiny. Values serve as the moral compass, directing one towards right and wrong.

The multicoloured programme was attended by the Board Members, students, parents and guests.

The function was presided over by the Founder Chairman of the School, Dr Shyamlal Ganguli, who addressed the audience and laid special emphasis on the challenges of parenting in contemporary times. He spoke about character building and instilling good old values into today’s generation, inspiring them to have strong role models, to adopt digital fasting, have strong communication and parents to spend quality time with them.

Principal Lalit Mohan Kumar presented the Annual Report of the School regarding academic, sporting and extra-curricular accomplishments and benchmarks achieved over the past year.

The evening commenced with an exceptional performance by the school orchestra which took the audience through melodious tunes of English & Hindi Classics. It was followed by “Samrat Ashoka” – a dance drama that showed the transformation of Samrat Ashoka from a warmonger to a doyen of peace and non-violence after the Kalinga war.

Over 200 students worked to organise the event. The Hindi, Music and Dance departments outdid themselves and filled the evening with laurels.

The evening came to an end with a vote of thanks proposed by School Headmistress Subuhi Siddiqui. A special mention was made of Shreya Mukherjee, Director of the school, for her contribution, guidance and continuous support.