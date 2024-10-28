Osman Mir enthralls gathering at Virasat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Students from various schools participated in a quiz competition at the Virasat Festival on 26 October.

The morning was dedicated to mental exercises and learning history for school children. In the quiz, pairs of students from different schools were asked questions. Participants from several schools, including Doon International School and Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, joined in with great zeal. Students like Ananya, Aishwarya Rawat, Shivali, Kiran Gusain, Harshit Bhandari, and Yashraj participated actively. The competition began with a question paper, and most students answered correctly, earning praise and certificates. Following this, images were displayed, and participants were asked questions based on them. In this second round, students continued to perform exceptionally well, displaying remarkable knowledge and enthusiasm.

The quiz included questions about popular food items from various states, including Kamal Kakdi, Butter Tea, Ghevar, and Chutney Bhatt, as well as historical heritage-related queries. Overall, the quiz competition proved successful in educating students about history and strengthening their careers, showcasing their curiosity, confidence, passion, and spirit.

In the evening, renowned flautist Praveen Godkhindi presented his cultural flute performance in a melodious style. He played Raga Maru Bihag, accompanied by Pandit Mithilesh Jha on the Tabla. The jugalbandi was the center of attraction.

The cultural evening was formally inaugurated with the melodious music of popular playback singer, Usman Mir. The Chief Guest was Subhash Kumar, former Chairman and Managing Director of ONGC, and Dr AK Balian, former Director Human Resources of ONGC. They were accompanied in the ceremonial lamp-lighting by General Secretary of REACH organisation, RK Singh, Vijayashree Joshi, and Pradeep Maithal.

Usman Mir’s grand rendition of pop-sur-tal-raga songs enthralled the Virasat gathering, with his songs like Ek Pal Chain Na Aawe…Lambi Judaai…Ek Tu Sajna Mere Paas Nahi…rahu na rahu.. Palko me chhupa kar sajda karu…People thoroughly enjoyed the raga songs.