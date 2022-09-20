Facebook Page ‘Rising Stars’ focuses on encouraging talent

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Rising Stars is an exclusive online internationally followed Facebook Page created out of great passion for music with an intention to bind together music lovers on a single platform from across the world to spread peace, love and happiness with melody.

It is an open online non-commercial music venue based out of Bengaluru, which was conceived on the 12 May, 2022, with a vision of keeping alive and glorifying Indian and Bollywood Music, in a short span of time has become the leading, most popular Online Facebook Music Page. Its goal is to promote and uplift passionate, deserving and versatile artists to get recognised and possibly make a career in the music world.

Rising Stars welcomes artists from all over the world with a special call out to the beautiful people of Uttarakhand to join and get showcased by performing live with absolutely no applicable charges. Have your talent broadcast worldwide on the platform.

Rising Stars is headed by Gurmit Singh, the CEO, a retired Indian Coast Guard officer presently working in the Corporate Sector.

Gurmit Singh studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Birpur, and did his graduation from DAV PG College, Dehradun. He joined the Indian Coast Guard in 1989 and took voluntary retirement after 28 years of service at the rank of Commandant. He is a recipient of President of India medal for Meritorious Service, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, Commendation for Distinguished Service, and CE Worldwide Leadership Award for Facilities Management and General Administration. He has been working in the corporate sector for the last five years and presently is employed as Regional Head, Administration, South, in a leading Law firm.