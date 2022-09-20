Australian, Bangladeshi legends reach Doon to play in Road Safety Cricket Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Cricketing legends representing Australia and Bangladesh today reached Dehradun to play in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Several matches are scheduled to be held in Doon from 21 September. The teams from Australia and Bangladesh reached Jolly Grant Airport, today, in a chartered flight. More players are expected to arrive for the tournament.

Players of both teams were welcomed at Jolly Grant Airport. Pictures of famous Australian cricketer Brett Lee leaving Jolly Grant Airport have already become viral on social media. Lee has a huge fan following in India and the fans were very excited to see Brett Lee at the airport.

In all, eight matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, here. The preparations for this are in the last stage. The first match to be played here will be between New Zealand and West Indies and will be played on 21 September. At the same time, the team of India Legends will play with England on 22 September. The second match is expected to attract huge crowds as the Indian team will feature players like Sachin Tendulkar.

On 23 September, the match will be between Australia and South Africa; on 24 September, between New Zealand and Sri Lanka; on 25 September, between Australia vs West Indies and between India and Bangladesh while the last matches will be played on 27 September between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and between Australia and England.