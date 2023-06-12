Farmers should sow more millets: Dhami

CM ploughs field at Siror village, sows Mandua seeds

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 11 Jun: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami , who had arrived in Uttarkashi on a two-day visit yesterday, visited village Siror, Netala this morning in the frontier development block Bhatwadi. During his visit to the village, he had an informal meeting with the villagers and he enquired about their wellbeing on the occasion. He also sought information from them about the erosion happening on the banks of river Bhagirathi.

In the morning, after speaking to the villagers, he later ploughed the land being prepared for sowing of Mandua with a power cultivator. Later, he also sowed seeds of Mandua (Finger Millet) in the same field by Line Sowing method, where seeds are not freely spinkled but sown in situ. This, according to official sources, was done to promote cultivation of millets in the state. He later also distributed Mandua seeds to the women of the village. He also sprinkled Jeevamrit organic fertiliser and Beejamrit organic fertiliser in the fields. He advised the farmers to use more organic fertilizers like Jeevamrit Khaad, Bijamrit Khaad in the fields to keep the soil healthy.

Dhami also sought feedback from the local people regarding the implementation of public welfare schemes of the government. He said that the way millets are being propagated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the demand for coarse grains ( millets ) is soaring not only in India but across the world.

Seeking information about various agricultural equipment, Chief Minister Dhami said that modern equipment should be distributed to the maximum number of farmers . Dhami also planted fruit trees in the village on the occasion. He said that one should plant more and more fruit bearing plants in barren land. He said that during his morning tour, he had met the villagers and got feedback on the works being done by the government. The CM stressed that the dream of making Uttarakhand the best state can be fulfilled only by ensuring adequate development of villages.