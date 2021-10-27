Folk artistes hold interaction with CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: A group of folk artistes called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here, today.

A discussion was held on ways and means to promote the folk arts and culture in the state. The CM appreciated the role of artistes in this, while pointing out that any region or state obtained its identity from its folk culture, language and traditions. The folk artistes also played a significant role in raising public awareness on important issues.

Among those present were Kamal Bhandari, Jitendra Panwar, Padam Gusain and Ravi Gusain.