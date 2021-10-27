Vigilance Awareness Week begins with Integrity Pledge at IISWC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: The ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) personnel took an integrity pledge to be honest and vigilant with high standards of integrity at its main office in Dehradun and 8 other centres located in various states of the country and the Selaqui Research Farm, here. The “Independent India @ 75: Self-Reliance with Integrity” week at the ICAR-IISWC is being held from 26 October to 1 November. It began at the Institute with the integrity pledge taken by all the scientists, technical officers and the staff of the Institute.

Dr M Madhu, Director, ICAR-IISWC, administered the pledge to all the scientists and staff. He requested all the staff and scientists to actively participate in the Week’s activities.

The pledge reiterated that corruption has been one of the major obstacles to the economic, political and social progress of the country, which needs to be strategically tackled and eradicated together by promoting vigilance and commitment to highest standards of honesty and integrity by all stakeholders, including Government, citizens and the private sector.

Dr M Muruganandam, Principal Scientist, and Vigilance Officer, IISWC, is coordinating the week-long vigilance awareness programme, which includes the administration of integrity pledge, special webinars, seminars, academic/administrative quizzes and press articles to bring in far-reaching awareness and impact on the focus of vigilance and integrity.

Dr Raman Jeet Singh, Sr Scientist, Dr Sadikul Islam, Scientist, Dr Sangeeta N Sharma, CTO, Gajmoti, Sr CAO, Er Amit Chauhan, STO, TS Rawat, AAFO and Neha Dobhal, AAO, IISWC, besides all the Divisions and Centres of the Institute will be coordinating various events.

Awareness Banners on vigilance and good governance will be displayed at various strategic locations around the Head office and the centers. An e-mail and SMS campaign will highlight issues related to vigilance and integrity.