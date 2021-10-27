Modern toilet inaugurated in Landour

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi has provided the Landour Cantonment Board a modern toilet constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs. It has been constructed by the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority. Abhishek Rathore, Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Council, welcomed cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, today. Also, for the first time, the Cantonment Council started a free heart disease check-up camp in collaboration with Velmed Hospital. As many as 166 people were given spectacles, while 56 people were given walking sticks free of cost. Dr Chetan Sharma, Chairman, Velmed Hospital was also honoured with a shawl and memento by Ganesh Joshi.

Minister Joshi said that Char Dukan and Lal Tibba are historical tourist places in the Cantonment area, where thousands of tourists come every day, so there was a shortage of modern toilets. He said he was committed to the development of the area.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board has also demanded construction of a dispensary and parking, which will be built soon. Joshi claimed that efforts were being made continuously for the development of the area by Kamal Sharma, former member of the cantonment council.

CEO Rathore said that soon doctors would be appointed along with setting up of a dispensary in the area. A physiotherapy centre would also be set up and services made available for a nominal fee.

Dr Chetan Sharma recalled that in 2010, when he was struggling to open a hospital in Dehradun, he was supported by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. Velmed Hospital was established in Doon, which is today continuously serving the people.

