How do discriminatory social hierarchies come about? When the better off in various ways seek ‘proportionate’ return on their contribution to society with a permanent freeze on that status. This has been human nature from the beginning and ‘civilisation’ has attempted to counter it by providing ‘justice’ to those on the receiving end of such discrimination. Life’s ups and downs give advantages to one or the other section of society as time passes. This does not mean the contribution of some has more lasting value over others, particularly when the reasons are largely circumstantial.

The demand by states of the south for greater allocation of funds may be legitimate from the point of view of their needs, but to claim a larger share because of their ‘higher contribution to the national kitty’ is not a valid or just argument. The development of Industry and Commerce in the south is not because the people there are naturally superior or special. Is it to be forgotten that the impact of all the wars fought since Independence has been greater in the states on India’s northern borders, from the east to the west? They provided the shield that allowed the stability required for development in the south. Is this to be discounted? Should a count be made of which states have lost, per capita, the largest number of men in the continuing battle for the nation’s security? How about the prosperous states that were historically exploited by the colonialists and rendered utterly poor? Did their suffering and sacrifice not contribute to the developing India of today?

India’s size and civilisational dimensions require leadership of matching stature. It should not be that the democratic process become victim to a class of professional exploiter that enters politics to cover up crimes and, then, seeks to perpetuate the hold over power through such an opportunistic approach. Every Indian is a potential victim of this chicanery and must develop the skills to distinguish between self-serving propaganda and the genuine needs of society. It is only then the fullest advantages of democracy can be enjoyed by all, in a fair and productive manner. Any other path will betray the sacrifices made by Indians, for India, in every part of India.