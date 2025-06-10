Forest Dept employee Navya Pandey felicitated for gold medal win in Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 June: Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal today felicitated Navya Pandey, an employee of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, for her remarkable achievement at the 9th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship in Amman, Jordan.

Pandey has brought immense pride to Uttarakhand and the nation by securing a gold medal in the Adult Women Fighting 45 kg category and a silver medal in the Adult Women 45 kg Contact category. Her success is being hailed as a testament to the growing impact of India’s sports reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Uniyal asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new sports policies have been introduced, resulting in historic accomplishments by young athletes. He described Pandey’s victory as a representation of New India’s New Shakti, showcasing the rising potential of Indian women in global sporting events.

On this occasion, the forest minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pandey and her coach, Vinay Kumar Joshi, wishing them continued success. He also expressed confidence that her achievements would inspire many more young athletes in Uttarakhand to strive for excellence in international competitions.