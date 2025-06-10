Cong demands swift recovery of Rs 90 crores related to Nagar Nigam scam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 June: A delegation of the Congress party, led by State Party Spokesperson Abhinav Thapar, called on the newly elected Doon Nagar Nigam Mayor, Saurabh Thapliyal, and Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal at the Municipal Corporation office here today. The delegation submitted a memorandum demanding legal action against those involved in the alleged fraud in the Mohalla Samiti and the recovery of crores of rupees siphoned off illegally by the officials.

Thapar claimed that through RTI requests and correspondence, the Congress party had exposed major irregularities and corruption in the Mohalla Samiti from 2019 to 2024, prompting the Corporation to initiate an inquiry. The Congress delegation had earlier submitted a detailed complaint with evidence to Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal on 17 February 2025. Following investigations, the Municipal Corporation issued a letter to the police on 6 June 2025, requesting the registration of an FIR. Reports indicate that 99 sanitation workers were found to be fake, resulting in an alleged misappropriation of Rs 90 crores worth public funds.

Thapar insisted that the investigation report has not been made public, nor has any recovery process been initiated against the guilty. The Congress leader stressed that this was not just a case of public fund embezzlement but also a serious injustice against Class IV employees deprived of their rightful dues. He urged the Mayor to ensure immediate recovery of government funds, including interest, from those responsible. Thapar warned that, if action is delayed, the Congress would escalate its protest against corruption, both on the streets and through legal avenues.

Responding to the allegations, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal assured that the Corporation had conducted an investigation as per regulations and had directed the police to register an FIR against the accused. He further stated that the recovery of funds would be pursued through a detailed inquiry, and necessary action would be taken accordingly.

The Congress delegation included Youth Congress Mahanagar President Mohit Mehta Moni, Youth Congress Vice President and Ward 83 candidate Naveen Ramola, Ward 25 candidate Gagan Chhachhar, Ward 24 candidate Nitin Chanchal, Rohit Arora, Ashish, Indrapal Singh, and other senior leaders, along with Congress Spokesperson Abhinav Thapar.