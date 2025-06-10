Cong MLA Bhuwan Kapri leads Cong protest against “illegal mining” in Khatima

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima (Udham Singh Nagar), 9 Jun: The Congress party, led by local MLA and the Deputy leader of Congress Legislative Party, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, staged a protest in Khatima tehsil today, demanding an end to what it claimed as rampant illegal soil mining in the region. Holding the administration responsible for unchecked activities, Kapri and other party members raised slogans against the government, accusing it of neglecting the issue.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Kapri alleged that despite previous protests by Congress, the administration had failed to take corrective measures, allowing rampant illegal mining and overloading to continue unchecked. He stated that these activities have severely impacted the local population, leading to fatal accidents in the area. The party claimed that frustrated with the ongoing negligence on part of the government, Congress has been forced to hold a day long protest, urging immediate intervention.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), highlighting concerns over unchecked illegal mining in areas where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his tenure as MLA, had successfully halted such practices. Kapri voiced alarm over recurring road accidents caused by overloaded vehicles, which he reminded pose a serious risk to local lives.

Through the memorandum, Kapri demanded an urgent halt to illegal mining and overloading in Khatima. He warned that, if corrective action is not taken following the protest, Congress would intensify its agitation and take the movement to the streets.