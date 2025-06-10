BJP eying clean sweep in Panchayat Elections: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jun: BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt has asserted that the party has set its sights on winning all chairpersons’ seats in the upcoming Panchayat elections and plans to field party workers for Pradhan and Block Development Council member posts. Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, today, Bhatt ridiculed the Congress’s leadership search, calling it a hunt for “lame ducks”. He claimed that the most competent leaders in the Uttarakhand Congress had already joined the BJP and predicted that the remaining few would follow soon.

Responding to Congress’s Beti Bachao campaign, Bhatt asserted that the current government takes strict action against offenders without bias, unlike previous Congress led governments that shielded culprits.

On this occasion, Bhatt also conveyed his congratulations to the people of Uttarakhand on the Modi government’s successful completion of 11 years. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s tradition of presenting an annual report on governance and achievements, stating that a special campaign marking 11 years of the Modi government would begin in the state tomorrow with a press conference by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Bhatt added that, in addition to a press conference by the CM, public meetings, exhibitions, intellectual gatherings, and competitions are also planned to take the government’s achievements to the people.

Bhatt also spoke about the party’s preparations for the Panchayat elections, claiming that the party organisation is fully ready, and indicated that if circumstances permit, polls may be held in July. He affirmed that as soon as dates are announced, election teams and observers would be deployed across all the districts. Unlike previous elections where BJP focused on District Panchayat member posts, this time, the party intends to field candidates for all the Pradhan and BDC member seats. He expressed confidence that the BJP would secure victories in all District Panchayat Chairperson positions and a majority of Kshetra Panchayat Chairperson seats.

In response to Congress’s internal discussions about lame ducks within the party, Bhatt remarked that the Congress’s struggles stem from a lack of a strong leadership. He claimed that all capable leaders had already aligned with the BJP and predicted that the remaining few would join by 2027. He advised the Congress to refrain from unnecessary infighting, as BJP’s victory in the next assembly elections is inevitable.

In response to the queries regarding the BJP’s state office, Bhatt informed that expansion has long been needed due to the growing size of the organisation and programme coordination requirements. He shared that the current property that houses the BJP’s State Headquarters will be redeveloped with additional land being procured. Meanwhile the office operations will temporarily shift to a new building elsewhere in the city.

Countering Congress’s Beti Bachao campaign, Bhatt claimed that the government now acts impartially and strictly against all criminal cases, particularly those related to crimes against women. He accused Congress led governments of shielding offenders, recalling instances when allegations against the ministers and the public representatives were either suppressed or not properly pursued. He also claimed that the present government has taken unprecedented steps towards women’s welfare and empowerment without politicising the issue, unlike Congress.